Romelu Lukaku’s finding some form at the right time, getting on the scoresheet twice more this weekend, giving him five goals in his last four Serie A appearances and eight league goals on the season, same as with Chelsea last year.

With Inter now also having one foot in the Champions League final after the 2-0 first leg win against bitter rivals AC Milan midweek, things are looking up in the blue half of Milano.

And things are even improving as far as Lukaku’s prospects of staying with Inter next season are concerned. Recent reports and quotes from the Inter hierarchy had unanimously played down that possibility, but Inter CEO Beppe Marotta now says that Lukaku staying has a 6-out-of-10 chance of happening. Better than 50-50!

While there a lot of moving parts to this — from the clubs, to the player, to the incoming new head coach at Chelsea (who really wants a proper striker) — the narrative is possibly turning back towards Lukaku staying with Inter, probably on another loan but perhaps something more permanent?

“I don’t know what Chelsea’s intentions are, who their coach will be… If a coach arrives who wants to rely on Lukaku, then that’ll be the end of it. He has a lot of quality and having him is a positive, but the fact remains he is not our player. We’ll see further on.” “[But] I’d say six [if asked for a number out of 10 to define whether Lukaku would remain at Inter next season].” -Beppe Marotta; source: Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia

Certainly a shift from a few weeks ago, when Marotta seemed to say that regardless of how well Lukaku plays, there’s no chance of him staying.

Anyway, here are Lukaku’s goals (and best bits) from the weekend, from a 4-2 win against Sassuolo. The first one is especially impressive and certainly not your “typical” Lukaku goal.