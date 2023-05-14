Thiago Silva isn’t going anywhere

Thiago Silva was greeted by not one, but two massive banners at the start of yesterday’s match against Nottingham Forest, and while the game itself ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw, Silva responded with delightful news to the banners, declaring his intention to stay at Chelsea for at least another season.

The 38-year-old living legend of the game had been strongly linked with a move back to his boyhood club in Brazil, Fluminense, but speaking to Brazilian media after the game, Thiago has confirmed that he isn’t ready to leave Chelsea just yet.

“I have a contract here (at Chelsea), right? It’s strange, because several things are coming out (in the media) [and] that’s even annoying for me, but I’ve renewed with Chelsea two months ago, if I’m not mistaken. I’ve always fulfilled my contracts. “I won’t just stay here if Chelsea don’t want me for next year or if the new coach arrives don’t want me to stay. But otherwise, I’m going to try to fulfil my contract that is signed until next year. Then, next year, we’ll see what we can really do. [But] there’s nothing [now].” “[Yes,] I spoke with (president of Fluminense) Mário (Bittencourt) in January. I spoke with Mário, (assistant coach) Marcão and (sporting director) Fred, I spoke about my position and my desire. After that meeting, I signed (the renewal) with Chelsea. In fact, that was exactly what was said at that meeting, and, after another year of extension, there would certainly be the desire to be able to return, in short, to be able to add something, and not just end my career.” -Thiago Silva; source: ESPN Brasil

So there you go. One more year at Chelsea and then maybe back to Fluminense for one last hurrah at age 40. And who knows, at the rate he’s going, that indeed won’t be just a move to retire.

Our banner today for Thiago Silva (Shed End)



Glad he appreciated it



Legend pic.twitter.com/AYTDYCxSUE — WE ARE THE SHED ⭐⭐ (@WeAre_TheShed) May 13, 2023

P.S.: While Thiago was talking to the media, his wife, Belle was talking to Instagram, also confirming their family’s intention to stay Blue.

“I want to thank everyone, every person, who came to me for a hug, for a song with ‘oh Thiago Silva’ out of the stadium, thanks so much. We, my family, my husband, my children and me are very, very happy here in London, Chelsea. My family and I are blue, are Chelsea and we will stay here. Go Blues! Thank you so much!” -Belle Silva; source: Instagram

God bless the Silvas.