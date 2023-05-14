 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mauricio Pochettino agrees terms to become the next Chelsea head coach! — reports

Here we go!

By David Pasztor
I’m a few hours behind on this, which is obviously decades in internet terms — we’re not supposed to get breaking news on a Saturday night! — but according to multiple reports, Mauricio Pochettino has (finally) agreed to become our new head coach!

We’ve been negotiating for several weeks with the former PSG and Spurs head coach, who seemed to be the obvious (and seemingly only) choice after Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique dropped out early on in what was promised to be a thorough process.

Either way, Poch is our new man, starting at the end of this season (but will “collaborate” starting pretty much immediately after signing), soon to be officially official as well.

He will reportedly sign a three-year contract, which, after the silly five-year deal given to Graham Potter earlier this season, at least shows that our powers that be are learning some lessons quickly enough.

