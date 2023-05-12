N’Golo Kanté still unsure of future but finds Chelsea project ‘exciting’

N’Golo Kanté is into the final two months of his contract, but after missing the vast majority of the season, his future remains quite undecided. Our efforts to re-sign him have yet to bear fruit.

While surely a lack of any rumors about substantial signing interest from other teams is a good sign — unlike in the cases of Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) last year — as long as Kanté remains without a contract, there is a distinct possibility that he will leave.

Unsurprisingly, the man himself has not spoken much about his situation, and even when asked recently by Sky Sports, he put the focus on the club and our project.

“For sure [I’d want to be part of the plans]. It’s an exciting project for the club. “Unfortunately this season hasn’t been to Chelsea’s standards. But everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success and winning titles. I hope this club will again fight in this direction. “Let’s see where I will be, but I hope that this is a change for the club, that is most important.” -N’Golo Kanté; source: Sky via talkSport

So, another good sign, though Kanté did stick with the old Eden Hazard line of “we’ll see” for his own next move.

We’ll see then I guess! It would be a lot easier to change direction back towards winning with Kanté in the squad!