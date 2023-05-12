Fluminense’s dream of convincing Thiago Silva to return to his former club, and eventually retire in their colors, is gathering some real momentum, and may yet in fact happen this summer — depending on what the veteran centre-back decides is next in his career, and life.

According to Brazilian newspaper Extra, Thiago is now mulling over negotiating an early end to his Chelsea contract, which he agreed to extend for another season just a few months ago. While a decision would only be made official once the current season is over for Chelsea, the club would not stand in Thiago’s way, as per a report from the Telegraph.

Fluminense’s momentum on the pitch, as well as the appeals made by club president Mário Bittencourt, former striker Fred, and his former teammate Marcão, have weighed heavily on Thiago’s mind. Bittencourt himself cannot hide how anxious he is to perhaps see the “Monstro” back in Brazil, and donning the tricolor once again.

“In January we told him this Fluminense team have the best chances of fighting and winning championships. It’s about the fit, the momentum. It’s magical. “If Thiago breaks [his contract] with Chelsea tomorrow, we will sit on the PC, write a contract proposal and send it to him straight away. And I believe he would not have issues with that, because he really wants to return to Fluminense. “I am really sure his move will be like Marcelo’s. He won’t return for money, but for loving the club”. -Mário Bittencourt; source: Mundo GV Podcast via NETFLU

So, the ball is in Thiago’s court. Either path he takes, whether it is staying at Chelsea or going back to Fluminense, there will surely be a lot of love sent his way and homages paid to his legend on both sides of the Atlantic.