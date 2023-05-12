Atlético Madrid not too concerned about João Félix’s future

João Félix has veered randomly between positively sublime, maddeningly silly, and, perhaps worst of all, frustratingly anonymous over the past few months, since arriving on loan in the middle of January. Reviews of his loan have therefore been unsurprisingly mixed, but the one thing we can probably all agree on is that he’s not worth the €100m price tag that Atlético may have hung around his neck.

Fortunately, if we were to want to keep him for another season, Atléti appear to be open to another loan, though it sounds like they might be open to any sort of arrangement that gets them some cash in return for an overpaid and underperforming player. (It’s a conundrum we know all too well ourselves unfortunately.)

Atlético president Enrique Cerezo was recently asked about the 23-year-old’s situation, and he appeared to coyly throw the door wide open for any and all possibilities that didn’t involve João going back to Madrid.

“We don’t know what will happen to João Félix; at the moment he is at Chelsea. When he finishes playing at Chelsea, they can renew him, no? He can go one more season. Or not ... but don’t you worry, he will be playing.” -Enrique Cerezo; source: Marca

This might be a rare situation in the transfer market where we actually hold some leverage, though in order to renew Félix’s loan, we must surely first trim the squad significantly.