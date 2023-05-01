RB Leipzig manager confirms Christopher Nkunku leaving at the end of the season

Chelsea have reportedly pre-arranged the signing of Christopher Nkunku for this summer, with the 25-year-old supposedly having agreed a “pre-contract” on a €70m transfer. None of that has been officially confirmed by either party, and it likely won’t be confirmed until it’s basically time to do the unveiling.

And until then, because football is football, we cannot be truly confident that this transfer is happening — a transfer that might be crucial to fixing our goalscoring woes.

Still, we can probably be fairly confident it’s happening, especially after RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose let it slip this weekend that Nkunku will be leaving their club at the end of the season. The France international scored the only goal of their 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

“That [winning goal] should give him a boost for the next few weeks - for his last few weeks with us.” -Marco Rose; source: Goal

Nkunku’s season has been disrupted by a couple injuries over the past several months (Chelsea DNA, that!), but he’s still managed to score 18 goals in all competitions (30 appearances), twice as many as our current leading goalscorer. Saturday’s game was just his second start in 2023; hopefully he’s now back fully fit and ready to keep firing.