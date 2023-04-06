Official: Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as new Interim Head Coach

Chelsea have appointed a new Interim Head Coach, one game after naming Bruno Saltor as our Interim Head Coach in place of the unceremoniously sacked non-interim head coach Graham Potter.

This may not have been part of any plan, but it became quite apparent quite quickly that Bruno was just a placeholder really; not that the new man is expected to be anything more, but presumably his heart will be much more into it — and not just fulfilling professional obligations.

Welcome back, Super Frankie Lampard!

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

Lampard was in attendance Tuesday night, which led to immediate speculation that this might be happening. That speculation became reality today, even as Chelsea have been also conducting talks with Luis Enrique for the job long-term. Lucho is said to be ready now were we to choose him, but it’s evident that we don’t want to rush into appointing the next full-time manager, be that him or Julian Nagelsmann, or whoever.

Giving the reins to Lampard instead is a good-vibes solution until then. Hey, it worked decently well enough post-Sarri in 2019, with a transfer ban and all! Lampard finished his first stint with a winning percentage of just 52%, the second lowest of the Abramovich Era after AVB, but still miles better than what we’ve seen this season.

And there’s no real pressure to perform, really. Nothing to lose, everything to gain, especially in the Champions League. Keep everyone happy-ish, especially those we want to keep and build around in the future.

Welcome back, Super Frank! Let’s have some fun.