One of the weirder aspects of Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach was that most of it happened behind closed doors, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he certainly never got a proper goodbye when he was sacked in early 2021.

Well, we can remedy that now, as he’s set to return as interim head coach until the end of the season, having agreed a deal with the club tonight, as per multiple reports.

Chelsea have reached agreement in principle to install Frank Lampard as interim head coach until end of season. 44yo #CFC legend to be joined by assistants Ashley Cole, Joe Edwards, Chris Jones. Process for permanent appointment continues @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WXZ3aiZnnW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 5, 2023

The appointment, as far as we understand it now, is only, and strictly, through the end of the season, while Chelsea conduct an exhaustive and un-rushed search for our next full-time manager. Lampard is expected to bring along most of his usual staff, including Joe Edwards, Chris Jones, Ashley Cole, and maybe even Paul Clement. (Jody Morris has struck out on his own, currently mired in a slump at Swindon Town.)

Believe there is a chance of Ashley Cole and Joe Edwards also returning to Chelsea with Lampard as caretaker backroom staff. Lampard on the brink of sealing his shock return #cfc https://t.co/UUndVytMqD — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 5, 2023

This might all seem a bit weird, but only because Bruno Saltor was named Interim Head Coach in the wake of Graham Potter’s sacking on Sunday. But Bruno, by all accounts and appearances, didn’t really want to keep doing that and his appointment was really just a extra-temporal solution to an already temporary situation. If we would’ve just said that Bruno is in place for a couple days as caretaker before we appoint an interim boss, it would’ve been less confusing.

In any case, Lampard’s appointment is an easy win in terms of PR and good vibes, and with the season all but gone and yet still with the possibility of something special happening in the Champions League, it’s good vibes and cosmic chance that will give us our best shot.

Welcome home, Super Frank!