Chelsea open talks with Frank Lampard for interim manager (UPDATE: IT’S HAPPENING!)

UPDATE: IT’S HAPPENING!

Believe there is a chance of Ashley Cole and Joe Edwards also returning to Chelsea with Lampard as caretaker backroom staff. Lampard on the brink of sealing his shock return #cfc https://t.co/UUndVytMqD — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 5, 2023

PREVIOUSLY:

Well then. Speculation appears to be turning into potential reality for once, as Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Frank Lampard over a “stunning return” as interim manager, according to the latest form The Guardian, and others.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to witness our latest goalless effort, which, as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and, at times, entertaining manager, he probably took quite personally, and that led to immediate speculation that he would replace the remnants of the Graham Potter era for the rest of the season. Interim Head Coach Bruno Saltor seems to be just going through the motions, with professionalism but little spirit, and who can blame him after seeing his dear leader chopped down.

Super Frank is thus “ready to help on a short-term basis”, having himself been sacked at Everton at the end of January after just about a year in charge. He’ll probably get his usual crew of ex-Chelsea boys together as well: Joe Edwards, Ashley Cole, Chris Jones, and Paul Clement were all with him at Everton.

Here for these good vibes.