Luis Enrique ‘impresses’ in talks; Nagelsmann still the favorite; Lampard interim option?

Luis Enrique flew to London yesterday for an in-person interview with the Chelsea hierarchy, after making a good impression in initial talks, as reported by The Guardian, the Telegraph, and several other sources in Spain. Some of those are expecting the former Barcelona and Spain manager to become Chelsea’s next head coach, but those reports are a bit premature at this point.

The front-runner still appears to be Julian Nagelsmann, who’s apparently the preferred candidate for Behdad Eghbali. However, the job of vetting the candidates is Paul Winstanley’s and Laurence Stewart’s, and the owners supposedly don’t want to rush the process. Nagelsmann is said to want to wait until the summer before taking a new job anyway — be that Chelsea, Real Madrid, or PSG.

In the meantime — and if we don’t appoint somebody full-time soon — the job of Chelsea’s interim manager could change as well. Frank Lampard made a surprise appearance in the posh seats during last night’s game, and that’s led to all sorts of speculation, started by The Sun, picked up by the Mail, and now getting traction everywhere else as well.

In fairness, it’s a pretty weird situation to have Graham Potter’s staff still in the job after sacking Potter himself, and the Telegraph adds that “some” in the squad think the same, so if Frank Lampard wants to get the band back together and sit in the dugout for the next couple months, I’m here for that.