Mauricio Pochettino becoming the next Chelsea head coach is inching closer to reality, with the 51-year-old manager now in “final negotiations” with the club. There are no other serious candidates right now (Vincent Kompany, Arne Sloot, and Ange Postecoglu have gotten token mentions in recent days, but they’ve not progressed beyond that, in part because they’re actually employed at the minute).

As per the Telegraph’s latest report, all four of Pochettino’s usual trusted staff are expected to join, including Jesús Pérez (assistant and conditioning), Miguel D’Agostino (first-team coach), Toni Jiménez (goalkeeping), and Sebastiano Pochettino (sports science). It’s unclear if Jiémenez’s arrival will mean that Ben Roberts leaving — he was the only one of Potter’s staff to join Frank Lampard’s caretaker crew.

It’s unclear if Poch would take over straight away after reaching the agreement, or if he’d prefer to wait until the summer. I would think the latter would be the best option for all involved, to give him a clean slate and every chance to make a good first impression.