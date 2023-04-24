Kalidou Koulibaly wanted to join Chelsea last summer almost as much as we wanted him (and have wanted him) to join us, but despite those best intentions many years in the making, things haven’t really worked out all that well.

While K2 has been a frequent presence in the team simply by managing to say off the injury list (until just recently) — in fact, only Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kai Havertz have played more minutes — he’s not quite lived up to expectations.

Of course, he is just one year into a four-year deal, so he might have a few more seasons to switch that narrative ... unless he is moved on right away this summer, which certainly could be a possibility.

The financials would have to be right (both wages and fees), but according to reports in Italy, Juventus would be interested in accordance with their head coach Max Allegri’s wishes.

This is all speculative at the moment in the most classic of Calciomercato ways, but Chelsea do need to jettison upwards of a dozen players this summer, and we can’t be too choosy or nit-picky in our deal-making.