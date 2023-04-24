Chelsea were not expected to address Mason Mount’s contract situation again until the end of the season, but with our season effectively over after Tuesday’s defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals, we might as well start now. In fact, there’s no time to lose in that regard, with Mount seriously linked with Liverpool and less seriously linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

And to that effect, Todd Boehly himself is trying to convince Mount to stay at his boyhood club, with a fresh round of talks held on Friday, as per The Athletic. The report adds that Chelsea have “interpreted” this as a positive development, but whether that’s actually the case, we won’t really know until Mount signs a new contract (or moves on from his boyhood club for good).

If there is still a chance that Mount doesn’t leave this summer, we should indeed be doing everything we can to find an agreement with him.