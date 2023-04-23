Chelsea players ‘excited’ by prospect of Mauricio Pochettino — report

Mauricio Pochettino may be the most qualified and possibly the best available managerial appointment for us right now, but his eventual landing could use a bit more softening, so here’s a bit of padding from the Telegraph’s Matt Law, which informs us that the players are “positive and excited” by the prospect of Pochettino’s appointment.

Well, compared to the last couple guys, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about, and the players would be the last to care at all about such trivialities as the identity of Pochettino’s previous employers in North London.

Pochettino is seen as someone with not only great coaching skills but also for being “a good man-manager and motivator”. Whether he’d want to deal with another circus after his time at PSG is another question, but it would appear that he’s open to the idea — though apparently we have yet to actually extended an offer (neither have Spurs or Real Madrid, the other two teams he’s been linked with).