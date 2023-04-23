The mystery third name on Chelsea’s final(?) managerial shortlist has been revealed and it’s probably not one anyone would’ve really guessed. According to The Guardian, it’s Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglu who is the third manager still in the running, alongside presumed favorite Mauricio Pochettino and up-and-comer Vincent Kompany.

Despite being the least household of the three names, Postecoglu is actually the oldest and most experienced manager on this list, with over 25 years in coaching, mostly in his native Australia, but also in Japan, Scotland, and on the international stage, where he led his home nation to two World Cup qualifications and won the 2015 Asian Cup as well. In fact, Postecoglu has won a title in every league he’s managed in so far, with Brisbane and South Melbourne in the A-League, Yokohama in the J-League, and Celtic in the S-League Scottish Premiership.

The 57-year-old is known as a versatile, demanding, and quite intense coach, who’s certainly proven a lot of naysayers wrong at Celtic, where he’s about to win back-to-back title at the expense of the resurrected Rangers.

The Guardian’s report makes it pretty clear that Pochettino is the candidate Chelsea are “leaning towards”, but we were in the same boat with Julian Nagelsmann just a few days ago, so you never really know.