Julian Nagelsmann has pulled his name back out of contention for the Chelsea job, a decision that came as a surprise after he had been positioned as the front-runner for the job ever since Graham Potter’s sacking.

But it sounds like Nagelsmann wasn’t all that sold on the Chelsea project, and at the same time, it sounds like we weren’t all that sold on him either. So it sounds like we both decided to not force things and just go our separate ways. Someday love will find you and break those chains that bind you, Julian.

Told Julian Nagelsmann felt there were fundamental structural, recruitment and process decisions at Chelsea that wouldn't best serve his management. Club's position is he wasn't the favourite for the job and there were mixed feelings on him. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 21, 2023

Sky Deutschland caught up with the 35-year-old head coach after this news broke yesterday, but were only able to squeeze out a poetically cryptic one-line answer from him.

“Um was abzusagen, musst du was zusagen.” -Julian Nagelsmann; source: Sky Deutschland

Which translates to something like “you can’t cancel something that was never agreed”.

Various reports afterwards made it known that Chelsea shared a similar stance, and that Nagelsmann was never quite as close to the job as some of the reporting had made it seem like.

There was a feeling Nagelsmann wanted to be appointed rather than go through wider process, and Chelsea feedback was mixed, with some consulted describing as too like Thomas Tuchel in terms of profilehttps://t.co/arEXgBdEp0 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 21, 2023

While the recently sacked Bayern coach did impress in initial talks, Chelsea apparently got some Tuchel-esque vibes from him, and obviously we can’t have that. Anything but that!

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann himself got some Tuchel-esque vibes from Chelsea, too, and he apparently also doesn’t have time and willingness to deal with that potential clownshow. We’re trying our best, Julian!

So, it’s probably best for both that we called it off now, rather than 100 days from now.