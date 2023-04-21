Now that both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League, there is absolutely nothing preventing Anthony Barry from joining up with Thomas Tuchel, not even what was never going to be more than a remote possibility of us meeting in the semifinals.

And sure enough, we seem to have reached an agreement with the Bavarian giants and it sounds like we’re even getting a transfer fee out of it — “close to £1million” as per The Athletic. Wonder what the highest compensation fee paid for a non-head coach may be.

Barry has been on pseudo-gardening leave since Tuchel made his desires of a reunion publicly known, and some at Chelsea were not too happy about that whole deal. But according to The Times, there is no bad blood between the clubs, which could be helpful in getting Julian Nagelsmann released from his contract (yes he’s still under contract, technically) should we choose to appoint him next (and he sure looks to be the front-runner, if not the only serious candidate at the moment).