Chelsea have started to narrow down our shortlist for the next full-time manager, and according to the Telegraph’s exclusive, one surprising name “not [...] among the leading candidates” is Luis Enrique, who was previously thought to be one of the two front-runners alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

That surely leaves the ex-Bayern coach as the likely successor to Graham Potter, though as per the report, Chelsea remain insistent that “there is not yet a favourite or single leading contender for the post” and “rejected any notion” that Nagelsmann is that favorite contender. However, only Mauricio Pochettino’s name is the only other one mentioned as a possibility, and he was last interviewed over seven months ago, before Potter’s appointment.

Recent stories in Spain spoke about Luis Enrique’s supposed disappointment at not getting the Chelsea job right away, so this development is perhaps not surprising. He was said to have impressed initially, but apparently not impressed enough in the end, and has now been strongly linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job instead. Rúben Amorim meanwhile has ruled himself out already.

Oh well. Better to make the right decision than a quick decision.