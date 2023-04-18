Romelu Lukaku has been in slightly better form of late, scoring big goals for Inter Milan in the Champions League and the Italian Cup (not to mention a hat-trick for Belgium during the last international break), but his prospects of staying with Inter have not improved.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Inter are not only unwilling to finance another loan (not to mention a transfer), but are actually unable to do so even if they were willing. The club’s financial difficulties have not lessened in recent years despite massive investment from their owners, and they will be looking to cut costs this summer — especially if they miss out on Champions League qualification (they are currently fifth in the league). Inter did beat Benfica, 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals last week, so they could yet also return by winning it all this year.

Lukaku has managed just seven (7) goals for Inter this season, though five of those have come in the last two months, which still doesn’t like a lot, but Chelsea as a team have scored just nine goals in that same 12-game span, so it’s all relative in the end.

The report does reiterate that Lukaku, who has three years left on his Chelsea contract, unsurprisingly very much wants to stay at Inter, but as much as he’s used to getting his way, he may not be able to do so this time.