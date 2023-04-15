Chelsea’s manager search is simmering along in the background, with a report from The Guardian today claiming that we “have held talks” with Rúben Amorim — not exactly sure how or when considering that he’s busy with Sporting CP at the moment — while reports earlier this week spoke of Julian Nagelsmann being “invited” for further talks. Meanwhile, reports in South America are semi-convinced that Marcelo Gallardo is not only a front-runner but could be pretty close to agreeing what would be a surprising appointment.

Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, with whom we have already held in-person talks and who reportedly impressed in them as well, continue to be the consensus front-runners by most accounts, though obviously that may not mean much in the end considering that other big teams might be looking for managers as well (PSG? Real Madrid?).

Case in point, at least one report in Spain has claimed that Luis Enrique has a pre-agreement with Atlético Madrid in case Diego Simeone leaves this summer. That sounds quite speculative, but then again, may the Cholismo Life will finally choose us, to fulfill that long-rumored possibility, which wouldn’t necessarily be the worst outcome either I don’t think...