According to The Athletic on this fine Easter Monday, Ben Chilwell is set to sign a new long-term contract with Chelsea, which would extend him from 2025 to 2027 in the process.

Chilly’s just barely halfway through the five-year deal he signed when he arrived in 2020, but the current administration love their long-term contracts and are seemingly quite adamant about not wanting players to get into the final two years of their deals — where they have greater negotiating leverage.

Of course, every administration has their golden rule. The previous one would never sign players over 30 to long-term contracts. Single-year deals only, even if you’re John Terry! That seemed to work well enough. We’ll see how the new guys fare with their grand plans.

That said, at just 26 and presumably in his prime now, Chilwell’s been one of our best and most important players since arriving, and the only knock against him is that he’s not stayed as healthy as he and we all would want. But hopefully the injuries are behind him now, and many years of great success ahead him await us.