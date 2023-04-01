Chelsea, Bayern Munich still working on details, timing of Anthony Barry transfer

Anthony Barry will be joining former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, that ultimate outcome doesn’t seem to be in doubt. But how and when (and for what sort of compensation, if any) that outcome might actually happen is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Current Chelsea head coach Graham Potter did confirm that Barry has been essentially put on administrative leave in the meantime. The assistant coach’s future is no longer with us, though his own future is therefore on hold at the moment.

“Anthony is in discussions at the moment. Clubs are in discussions around his situation. He’s not with us at the moment, I think it’s the best thing while that gets resolved. At the moment there’s nothing to report, it’s just between the two clubs. “[Anthony] is someone I respect a lot, he’s given everything for Chelsea. He’s been a fine member of staff, he’s a great guy. I also understand human beings have lives, they have families, they have aspirations, it’s about respecting that I think. [...] These things happen in life and football. We’ve got a really good staff here that can fill in and fill the gap if you like. There’s not a direct replacement for anyone but the collective can solve the problem.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

When asked, Potter agreed that he’s “pretty sure” that a potential Champions League semifinal between the two clubs is “in the conversation” that’s taking place, so perhaps Barry will have to sit tight until that situation resolves itself (either by taking place or by one of the teams falling in the quarterfinals).