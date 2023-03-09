Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea “have hit a brick wall”, which is a more dramatic way to describe the stalemate over his new deal that has been putting his future at the club in doubt, and increasingly so.

In fact, The Guardian’s latest report claims that Chelsea “could look to sell him” and are “expected to welcome offers” if that situation does not improve — which, as per earlier reports, it’s not going to since talks have been said to be on hold now until the summer. The report adds that the 24-year-old “could be available for about £50m”, which would be quite a discount on previous nine-figure valuations. Manchester United and Liverpool look ready to strike that bargain if presented with the opportunity.

Mount’s contract was a high priority item for the new ownership when they took over last summer, but the longer it’s dragged on, the more doubtful his future has appeared — despite being our back-to-back player of the year, not to mention his long association with the club from an early age. Losing him would not be nice, so hopefully we can still work something out in the next few months. He’s had a (rare) subpar season, but surely our thinking is longer-term these days.