The chatter around Mason Mount’s future continues as we while away the last few days of this interminable international break, with The Guardian claiming that the 24-year-old would indeed be “interested [in] reuniting” with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, reciprocating our former head coach’s reported interest.

Considering that success they had together, that’s hardly surprising, and if Mason were to leave, that would certainly be a more preferable destination than, say, Liverpool or Manchester United — who remain linked as well, especially in the former’s case.

The Athletic also have a rundown of the situation, claiming that the Reds have given this a “proper consideration” if — and that remains an “if” — Mount is unable to agree an extension with Chelsea when — and that remains a “when” — talks over said contract resume at the end of the season.

What everyone seems to agree on is that Chelsea would be expected to cash in on Mount if we cannot find an agreement, as opposed to letting him run down his contract and leave for free next year. The Athletic put our potential asking price at £70m, which isn’t too bad, but somehow still feels inadequate for what (and whom) we would be losing in the process.