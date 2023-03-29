 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel linked with Mason Mount, linked then unlinked with Mateo Kovačić

Rumor mill bits

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The next (and final?) round of contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea are on hold until the end of the season, which gives plenty of room for the rumor mill to generate random chatter about potential interest — be that Liverpool or Manchester United or, as a Times “exclusive” claimed yesterday, Bayern Munich.

There’s a familiar face in charge of Bayern now of course, with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann this weekend, and as usual, it didn’t take long for the rumor mill to swing into action with the expected links of a former coach to a player or two at his previous club. Stories as old as the rumor mill itself!

That’s not to say that there is nothing to this potential Mount angle, but it’s all speculative at this point still — “considering taking advantage” and similar ultimately meaningless waffle.

And even less meaningless were the links that briefly appeared to Mateo Kovačić, also set to enter the final year of his contract and with extension talks also currently not happening. But those rumors were debunked almost as quickly as they were floated, not that either Kova or Mase should be lacking for interest should their Chelsea careers come to most untimely ends this summer.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History