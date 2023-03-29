Thomas Tuchel linked with Mason Mount, linked then unlinked with Mateo Kovačić

The next (and final?) round of contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea are on hold until the end of the season, which gives plenty of room for the rumor mill to generate random chatter about potential interest — be that Liverpool or Manchester United or, as a Times “exclusive” claimed yesterday, Bayern Munich.

There’s a familiar face in charge of Bayern now of course, with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann this weekend, and as usual, it didn’t take long for the rumor mill to swing into action with the expected links of a former coach to a player or two at his previous club. Stories as old as the rumor mill itself!

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich are considering taking advantage of Mason Mount’s contract stalemate at Chelsea and the club’s financial problems by making a move for the England international this summer https://t.co/3GQDYMEAN2 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 28, 2023

That’s not to say that there is nothing to this potential Mount angle, but it’s all speculative at this point still — “considering taking advantage” and similar ultimately meaningless waffle.

And even less meaningless were the links that briefly appeared to Mateo Kovačić, also set to enter the final year of his contract and with extension talks also currently not happening. But those rumors were debunked almost as quickly as they were floated, not that either Kova or Mase should be lacking for interest should their Chelsea careers come to most untimely ends this summer.