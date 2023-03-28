Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel made it pretty clear in his introductory press conference the other day that he wants Anthony Barry to join him and his other two customary assistants at their new team. And that looks likely to be happening, with Bayern now making an official approach, according to reports in Germany, and Barry apparently wanting to go, though how and when exactly that might go down is up for discussion at the minute, with talks now said to be going on between the two clubs.

Tuchel expressing his expected interest so publicly was a bit of a faux pas — or as they say at Bayern, business as usual — though I do also appreciate the irony of the dramatic reporting of our “disappointment” with the man we disappointed so greatly by sacking in September, and especially after the same outlet(s) reported how we were “braced” for Tuchel’s and Bayern’s approach. Guess we should’ve paid more attention to the safety briefing about that brace position!

In any case, none of that matters in the end. What does matter is how and when this move might occur, especially with a potential (if unlikely) Champions League semifinal that could yet happen this season between us. Oh, and also, Chelsea want some “compensation”, presumably financial, though that may be just a bit of pettiness. We might recall that Barry came to us for free from the financial ruins of Wigan Athletic in 2020, with Chelsea reportedly refusing to offer even £20k in return to the administration-bound club (while Barry himself offered to waive his final wages with them).

All’s fair in love and war and business and football of course. Boehly & Co have made a name for themselves so far in European football by being everyone’s best buds, but maybe Bayern will prove the exception to that!