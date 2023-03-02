Official: Andrey Santos rejoins Vasco da Gama on loan from Chelsea

Having been unable to secure a work permit — missing out by a point, according to some reports — Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos is heading back to Brazil for a few months, rejoining his previous club, Vasco Da Gama until the summer.

Chelsea’s official post does not mention the length of the loan, but Vasco’s announcement confirms that it is through the end of June (i.e. the end of the European season). Presumably, his situation will then be reevaluated at that point, whether with a view towards a loan in Europe or another attempt at a work permit and integration with the Chelsea first-team.

We had hoped to do the latter already, but perhaps a loan is the best outcome for all. The first-team is already more than bloated and minutes are harder to come by than ever before.

Santos played a key role in Vasco’s promotion to Séria A last year, so hopefully he’ll continue in that vein. Best of luck, young man!