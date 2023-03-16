Official: Hull City sign Xavier Simons from Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons joined Hull City on loan in the summer, and despite hardly featuring in the first-half of the season, the Tigers tried to convert his loan to a permanent transfer in January. That didn’t quite come to fruition at the time — trying to do it last-minute was a bad idea (right, Hakim?) with Chelsea busy elsewhere (namely having all hands on deck for Enzo).

But now, all the paperwork has been sorted out, and the 20-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Hull, who are paying an “undisclosed” (but probably quite small) fee to make the change in status happen.

“I’m absolutely delighted to tie Xavier down on a long-term deal. We’ve worked really hard to get Xavi to commit his future to the club and he’s a big part of my plans. “He’s got undoubted potential and quality, an outstanding attitude and trains at 100% all the time. He’s got Premier League physicality and athleticism. If we can help him improve his technical aspects and tactical understanding of the game, we’ve got a fantastic asset for the club.” -Liam Rosenior, Hull City manager; source: Hull City AFC

Simons has featured a lot more regularly in the new year, and has started four on the bounce deputizing for one-time former Chelsea transfer target Jean Michaël Seri in midfield. Simons’ one and only Chelsea appearance came last season in the League Cup, when he started as the right wing-back against Brentford in the quarterfinals. He had been with the club since 2016.

Best of luck, Xavier! Perhaps our paths will cross again in the future.