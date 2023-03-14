Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta appears to have made up his mind about Romelu Lukaku, and has declared that “regardless” of what happens in the last couple months of the season, the soon to be 30-year-old striker will be coming back to Chelsea.

And while that doesn’t necessarily rule out a new loan for next season as well, that sure doesn’t sound like a possibility that they would entertain right now. (After all, this is the same guy that recently made a big deal about Lukaku’s weight as well.)

This time last month, Inter were still taking a wait-and-see approach. Now, they have seen enough.

“The loan was for one season so on June 30 regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea. “This has been an unprecedented season. I’m referring of course to the (winter) World Cup. The problems we’ve experienced have been experienced by other clubs too and the players who played at the World Cup. “Lukaku is a case in point. (Marcelo) Brozović isn’t the Brozović we know. Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by.” -Beppe Marotta; source: Sky Italia via The Athletic

Ouch.

Lukaku will have three years left on his club-record contract. Good luck, Graham.