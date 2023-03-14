If we hadn’t known the name Gregor Kobel before, we certainly became keenly aware of him during our Champions League Round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, where he put in an 8-save Man of the Match performance in their 1-0 first-leg win.

His absence through injury in the second leg was probably a contributing factor to our comeback, though he did travel with the team. And apparently so did his entourage, who also met with Chelsea at the time, according to SPORT1 in Germany.

The report adds that Manchester United are also “courting” the 25-year-old Switzerland international, though he himself isn’t looking to leave at the minute and neither are Dortmund looking to sell — and there is no release clause in his current contract, which is good through 2026. If BVB do see out their Bundesliga title challenge, Kobel would be even less likely to want to leave, but of course money often talks loudest.

It perhaps noteworthy that one of our new technical directors, Christopher Vivell, was an analyst and scout at TSG Hoffenheim when Kobel joined there as a teenager from Grasshoppers Zürich.

For Chelsea, the goalkeeper situation will be one to watch this summer. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy both will have just two years left on their contracts, and the latter certainly looks likely to leave. Kepa’s done okay, even fantastic at times, but it’s not certain that he will have truly convinced the club’s decision-makers. Meanwhile, Gaga Slonina’s waiting in the wings, if he’s deemed ready.