Omari Hutchinson makes Jamaica debut; Chelsea sign Dujuan Richards

Jamaica played Trinidad & Tobago in an international friendly last night, losing 1-0, but the interesting part was the presence of Omari Hutchinson in the Reggae Boyz’ starting lineup, as well as the presence of young Dujuan Richards on the bench.

You might be asking yourself who this Dujuan may be and why we might care about him, but apparently the 17-year-old signed an agreement to join Chelsea on his 18th birthday, which will be in November.

This was announced by his current custodians, the Phoenix Football Academy and their head guy Kyle Butler — names we might remember from the weird Leon Bailey saga from back in the day (circa 2015). Hopefully this one is a bit more above-board.

Richards had had a trial with Newcastle United as well, but looks to have chosen us instead.

Dujuan Whisper Richards on #NUFC Trial:



"I'm very pleased with how the trial went, and I believe my performance was impressive enough."



Only turned 17 this month, he comes from the same academy as Leon Bailey--29 goals and 19 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/GKWAIWlE0T — NUFC Insider (@NUFClnsider) March 10, 2023

Richards, who goes by “Whisper” looks to be a tall, lanky center forward. It’s not quite clear if he did end up playing for Jamaica last night.

It has been confirmed however that Hutchinson started, giving him his first official senior cap at age 19. He had represented Jamaica last year in a match against Catalonia, but that did not count as an official FIFA-sanctioned appearance. Congrats!