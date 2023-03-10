Christian Pulisic returned after a two-month absence due to injury on Tuesday, coming off the bench to help see out Chelsea’s most exuberant 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, but he may be on his way out of the club at the end of the season when all is said and done anyway.

That outcome has been rumored for the better part of two years now, and has felt inevitable for at least half as long. Not even the arrival of new American ownership has changed that trajectory.

Last month, ESPN reported that Pulisic’s set to lead our “summer exodus” — i.e. cutting the squad down to manageable size — while more recent reports have named the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and a trio of MLS clubs, LAFC, Miami, and Atlanta, as potential destinations. Though surely a move to MLS is far too soon for the 24-year-old who still should have the best of his playing days ahead of him.

With over 30 players in the first-team squad at the moment, Chelsea should have a busy summer ahead of us — doubly so if we are to keep spending as well, which seems to be the plan. Pulisic, who never was quite able to build on that excellent first season (especially Project Restart), may be one of our more saleable assets with just one year left on his contract.