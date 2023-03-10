Bruno Guimarães is supposedly “on the verge” of signing a new contract with Newcastle United, but apparently the situation needs a little push still, so here we have a big report from the Telegraph about how everyone wants him and how he also wants to be playing for the biggest trophies (like the Champions League’s Big Ears, which we’re about to win for the third time).

Chelsea were linked a few months ago already in similar fashion, and this new report claims that we even made an inquiry in January, only to be quickly knocked back. But it’s “likely” that we will be “back again” and could even “firm up our interest with a bid” in the summer. Newcastle of course don’t want to sell, and yada yada yada. So that’s a whole lot of nothing, especially if Bruno does sign his new deal as expected.

That said, the two ownership groups seem quite friendly, and the Magpies have been linked with several Chelsea players as well recently (most notably Conor Gallagher), so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a deal or two go down between the two clubs. Probably not Bruno, but I guess you never know...