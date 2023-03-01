Raheem Sterling not looking to jump ship from Chelsea

Raheem Sterling was the marquee signing of Chelsea’s summer transfer window, and though it turned out that we were only scratching the surface of the new ownership’s transfer budget, he was seen as a key missing piece in our faltering attack.

Alas, that attack has only gotten worse, though Sterling himself has paced the group with 6 goals to his name in 25 appearances — below his 1-in-3 average at Manchester City, but still decent for a winger at 1-in-4. (Incidentally, Sterling’s 300 min/goal pace is only bettered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has 3 goals in less than 900 minutes of action.)

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s mission has changed from winning (trophies) to “rebuilding”, which isn’t exactly what Sterling signed up for. He, like all of our signings over the past two decades, joined in pursuit of silverware above all. And while we might get back to that idea at some point, right now, we’d settle for just a goal or two.

Unsurprisingly, a few random rumors have popped up recently of Sterling potentially jumping ship in the summer, but according to his representative, he’s not entertaining any such thoughts at the moment.

“Sterling has expressed NO discontent with CFC & having committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer, there is to be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window. He very much looks forward to building upon the success of previous seasons.” -Kelly Hogarth; source: Twitter

Hopefully things will get better from here on out, for all involved.