Mateo Kovačić is one of several key players in the squad now into the final 18 months of their contracts, and given recent reports of no talks going on with the 28-year-old midfielder over an extension, it’s no surprise that other teams are keeping their eye on the situation.

It is perhaps surprising that Manchester City are one of those teams, especially as we seem to be happy enough to throw out Kova with the rest of the rebuilding bathwater, which may be a bit hasty (see also: Mason Mount). This may all just be agent shenanigans, but if City are in fact interested in our player, perhaps we should rethink our stance...

That said, Kova is apparently not City’s first choice, but given his contract situation, he may be available for a relative bargain and could thus be part of a summer spree at the Etihad in addition to, say, Jude Bellingham.

And Chelsea do need to de-bloat the squad rather urgently. So hopefully our newly assembled braintrust are crunching the numbers and making the right decisions.