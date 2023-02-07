Brazil won another game at the CONMEBOL U20 Championship last night, beating Paraguay 2-0, which has now guaranteed them a place at the U20 World Cup this summer. Shockingly, the win passed without a customary Andrey Santos goal.

More concerningly, Brazilian media report that the 18-year-old’s work permit prospects may not be as rosy as reports closer to Chelsea have been saying so far, despite our appeal and argument that he’s a special talent. It’s unclear when we might have an answer back from the people in charge of this decision, but with the tournament wrapping up this week, it hopefully will arrive soon.

If a work permit cannot be secured, young Andrey would most likely head out on loan for at least six months. UOL Esporte report that his former club, Vasco da Gama retain a “priority” in that case, though the player himself would have to agree as well obviously. Other clubs, especially those involved in the Copa Libertadores might be interested as well. Vasco are now a top flight club but the Série A doesn’t start until mid-April. Minutes in the Copa, which starts today, would be helpful for Andrey’s work permit, just as minutes at the U20 World Cup are expected to be.