Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.

Either way, Auba’s future at the club is very much under doubt, and while it’s expected that nothing can or will happen until the summer, we might have a potential solution in the form of MLS.

According to multiple reports today, from both sides of The Pond, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) are “in talks about potentially signing” Aubameyang ahead of the 2023 MLS season, which begins in a few weeks. LAFC, one of the few professional teams in the Los Angeles area in which Todd Boehly does not have any stake, are the defending MLS champions, but just last week they lost their leading goalscorer, Cristian Arango to Liga MX champions Pachuca instead. And Gareth Bale also retired to follow his true passion, golf.

Auba has already played for both Chelsea and Barcelona this season, but because the MLS season overlaps the European season by running spring-to-fall, he would be allowed to play for a third team in a twelve-month period. Talks, which are not close at the moment, appear to be centered around a loan, with Chelsea subsidizing the 33-year-old striker’s wages.