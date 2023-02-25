After Palmeiras failed to agree terms with Chelsea over a loan move — Palmeiras wanting the full year, Chelsea willing to do only half the year — young Andrey Santos has been exploring other possibilities for his immediate future. His two main options at the moment appear to be to return to his former club, Vasco da Gama, who are now in the top flight after he had helped them earn promotion last season, as the LA Galaxy in MLS, whose season starts next week.

Vasco seem to be in the lead, with reports claiming that Chelsea have given them the green light, but there are some sort of financial obligations from the initial transfer to Chelsea that need to be fulfilled first. Presumably that’s mostly just administrative. The bigger concern with a move to Vasco would be the level of competition on offer, with Brazil’s state championships not registering on the UK work permit point-scheme scale.

Exclusivo ⚠️



O Chelsea deu o ok ao Vasco. Andrey aceitou voltar ao clube e o Cruz-Maltino tem um prazo para quitar a dívida da venda com a joia brasileira: segunda-feira (27).



O Gigante tenta parcelar o valor, mas Andrey e seu staff só aceitam à vista, como de direito. — Lucas Pedrosa (@pedrosa) February 24, 2023

MLS isn’t a much better level of competition either, but minutes with the LA Galaxy (not to be confused with the Aubameyang-linked defending champions LA FC) would still count more towards a potential work permit in the UK for the 18-year-old. So in that sense, the Los Angeles option would be better. He might even be able to stay in one of Todd Boehly’s (presumably) numerous swank pads in the city...

Time to make a decision, Andrey.