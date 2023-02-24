Having proven unable to secure a work permit for him at this time, Chelsea were expected to let young Andrey Santos leave on loan and continue gaining experience at the top level (not mention qualifying points for an eventual work permit).

With transfer window closed around Europe, a return to Brazil seemed like the most logical choice, especially to a first division team also involved in the Copa Libertadores as well. Defending Série A champions Palmeiras certainly fit that bill, and were said to be close to finalizing an agreement to that effect.

Unfortunately, it looks like the two sides have failed to find an agreement, with Palmeiras wanting a full season (through the end ot the calendar year) and Chelsea only willing to make a deal for just a few months, through the end of the current European season — while also wanting to guarantee an allowance for Santos to participate in the U20 World Cup that starts in late May.

A return to Vasco appears to be the only other option (beyond simply staying at Cobham), though they’re not involved in continental competitions and the Brazilian top flight only starts mid-April (teams are playing lower level state championships until then).