After several rounds of unsuccessful attempts over the past several months, Chelsea have hit the “pause” button on Mason Mount’s next contract talks, and they are “not expected to resume until the summer”. That’s probably a prudent move given all the focus that needs to be elsewhere — namely on the football itself and the results (and performances) on the pitch, which continue to sink to new lows.

The Athletic’s report assures that Chelsea still very much “intend” to secure an agreement with the 24-year-old once “conversations are picked up” again. Mount will have just 12 months left on his contract at that point, which will make it extra imperative that we agree a deal quickly with him before too much extraneous noise results in some harsh decisions that we might regret later.

Mount may be having the worst season of his senior professional career (certainly in terms of goalscoring), but no one looks good at Chelsea these days (except maybe the timeless Thiago Silva) and he should be able to recover his form as our fortunes turn around — and become an important part of the rebuild, just as he has been an important part over the past four seasons and now nearly 200 appearances.