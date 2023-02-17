It was among the top agenda items following the takeover of Chelsea by the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake consortium, but as we start approaching the one-year anniversary of the club’s sale, Mason Mount’s contract situation remains quite unresolved.

If anything, the two parties seem farther apart than before, though that may be just a perception given the increased reporting around this story. Words like “significant gap” are being thrown around amid rumored interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City (clearly a terrible player, that Money Mase), not to mention speculation from Spain that we might want to engineer a swap with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix. It’s starting to feel like there may be some substance behind such stories beyond just standard rumormongering to help contract negotiations proceed on a favorable course.

Head coach Graham Potter would love to see things clarified soon, too, and while Mount’s sadly become a divisive figure in the Chelsea-verse in recent times, I will take this opportunity to speak for (and to) all Chelsea fans in saying that we should hope that our very own Mr. Chelsea, our back-to-back Player of the Year, whose blood runs Blue through and through, does indeed sign up (and also recovers his best form afterwards).

“It’s always complicated, there is always negotiations. It’s best I leave it between Mason and the club, that is the best way for that to be dealt with as far as I’m concerned. He’s been fantastic to work with, an important player for us, and of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Hope so!