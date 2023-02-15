Chelsea have spent a record amount in each of the last two transfer windows, including setting a new British transfer record with the £106m (€120m) signing of Enzo Fernández, but apparently we’re far from done — and not just because we may have already arranged the transfer of Christopher Nkunku.

According to the Telegraph, Jude Bellingham remains a “top target” and we are “prepared to move heaven and earth to try to sign him”.

That may sound dramatic, but it might take that much, if not more. The report acknowledges that Chelsea are “not among the favourites” for the teenager’s signature, though we have “worked hard to establish contacts and relationships with representatives of Bellingham” — i.e. The Boehly Method — and are hoping to be at least “part of the conversation”. Great meal, good conversation, right, Todd?

Equally familiar names Declan Rice and Moisés Caicedo are floated as alternative targets, though we may not be favourites in their cases either.

Bellingham himself was recently rumored to be reticent in joining the Chelsea project, especially without Champions League football, so I guess we better go out and dazzle him today.