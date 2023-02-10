Despite Chelsea’s apparent (and reported) willingness to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on a (fully) subsidized loan to MLS champions Los Angeles FC, the 33-year-old himself seems to have no desire to actually do that, despite being deregistered from our Champions League squad for the rest of the season (which may be for only two games anyway).

According to the Telegraph, Auba “would rather stay and fight for his Chelsea place” until at least the end of the season. The Blues squad is quite bloated after our record-breaking January spending spree, though we are still quite light on actual strikers, so perhaps there is an opportunity for him to stake a place.

Aubameyang was conspicuously absent from all pictures and media that had emerged from the club and the training ground this week until today (Friday), but head coach Graham Potter assured in his press conference that Auba had been present all week after skipping out on attending last Friday’s game against Fulham at Stamford Bridge and taking a (club-sanctioned) family trip to Milan instead.

“[There’s] nothing to report. He has been training with us this week, training really well. He is conducting himself well, a really good professional, and supporting his teammates. While he is here, he is doing exactly what I expect him to do, which is to train well and act well.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Chelsea have scored two goals in our last six games across all competitions. Maybe give Auba a try? Can’t be much worse!