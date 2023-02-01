LFP reject Hakim Ziyech loan appeal; Chelsea blame computer glitch

The governing body for the French leagues (LFP) met this morning to hear the appeal for Hakim Ziyech’s loan move, which missed last night’s transfer deadline, and unfortunately it looks like they have rejected it. The paperwork may have been late only a few minutes, as per Sky Sports’ timeline, but the LFP said rules are rules and we live in a societé of rules so get [FUNNED]. Basically.

PSG are obviously not happy and Ziyech himself is understandably upset — though at least we learned that he’s apparently capable of emotion beyond apathy and a wan smile.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly blaming a computer glitch — should’ve used a fax! — which may be true, but doesn’t really explain how we got it wrong repeatedly, apparently sending back wrong or unsigned documents at least twice before finally getting it right. It’s much more likely that we were simply focused on elsewhere and not paying proper attention to this (panicky last-minute, for whatever reason) situation: L’Equipe say that this was a consequence of us being “too busy” with the Enzo Fernández transfer. Priorities!

So what’s next for Ziyech? He can’t go to PSG and now he’s excess at Chelsea. Obviously, we’ll welcome him back, though it might be awkward at first. There are a few other transfer windows open, including in Turkey, and Besiktas for example have already registered their interest, but it would all be a downgrade from PSG even if they could afford him.

I guess we’ll find out shortly.