Official: Chelsea sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica

At long last, Chelsea have addressed the midfield problem, and at long last, finally confirmed the signing of young Enzo Fernández from Benfica. Fernández has signed an 8.5-year contract, according to reports.

The deal was struck in the dying embers of the transfer window last night,and then we took our sweet time in making the official announcement as well.

Not sure it was worth the wait, but here it is.

The 22-year-old became a global star last month, helping Argentina lift their third ever World Cup and bringing home the Young Player Award to boot, and Chelsea have beaten out many other suitors by achieving this transfer now instead of at the end of the season.

We of course paid a pretty penny for this privilege, setting a Premier League record in fact for an incoming transfer with the €121m transfer fee, while convincing Benfica to forgo the €120m release clause (which would’ve cost us even more thanks to a hefty tax bill). Our new central midfielder arrived at Benfica only six months ago from River Plate, for just €10m with a 25 per cent sell-on, so they’re both making out very well on this deal.

But it’s just money, right? The fee will be spread out over six payments, with €40m up front, reportedly.

Fernández’s arrival completes a most extraordinary January transfer window, which has blown all previous January transfer windows out of the water with a quarter-billion-pound spending spree. Now it’s time to do our talking on the pitch.

Welcome, Enzo! Let’s win some things!