Fluminense still want to sign Thiago Silva

Fluminense president Mário Bittencourt has (again) confirmed that they still want to sign Thiago Silva should the opportunity arise, which may arise soon in fact depending on what the legendary defender wants to do next with his career.

The 39-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and while he’s signed one-year extensions in same situations in previous seasons, that seems less likely to happen this time around — not necessarily because of his performances, but rather because it’s probably time to hand over the baton to the next generation.

Ideally for us, Silva would stay on as a coach instead. He’s recently admitted that he’s contemplating that potential avenue as well; maybe not right away, but certainly a possibility in the not-so-distant future.

“On the pitch I’m already a bit of a manager, right? As I watch the game from the back, I see a lot of situations. And then I warn [the others] about certain situations. I talk to the staff, to Pochettino, so that we don’t make mistakes. “Sometimes, only us on the pitch realise what’s wrong and what could be done better. And there are situations that those who are off the pitch, with a clear mind, see much better. This relationship is important.” -Thiago Silva; source: Guardian

Thiago going back to Fluminense, where it all began, would be a storybook ending to his career. So perhaps he will do that for a minute, and then come back to London, where he and his family seem well settled.