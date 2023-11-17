Ian Maatsen has appeared in nine (9) of our fifteen (15) matches so far this season, but he’s started just two of those, both in the League Cup, for a grand total of about 270 minutes — or average of just 30 minutes per appearance. And his involvement isn’t trending upwards, with only one (1) appearance in our last five matches in all competitions.

That’s clearly not anyone’s ideal situation, and the 21-year-old admits that he may have to make some difficult decisions in the near future, despite his evident desire to stay at Chelsea or his good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

“We have built up a good relationship, also because he is very open. His door is open for everyone to talk.” “[But] the European Championship, that’s what I secretly hope for. I think I have also shown myself well to the national coach during training. I also know that I have to play more for that. I still think that is possible at Chelsea. “As a young boy you always want more. I gain confidence from the trainer’s words and I am ready when the opportunity comes. In the meantime, I have to keep all options open. I may have to make difficult choices later, but then the club will indicate that.” -Ian Maatsen; source: Algemeen Dagblad via Voetbal Primeur

Maatsen made his senior international debut for the Netherlands earlier this year, but currently he’s back with the Dutch U21s only. With Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, he’s looking to impress the selection committee.

Chelsea reportedly exercised an option last month to extend Maatsen’s contract to 2025, though that’s unlikely to prevent a departure should he choose to push for it.