Highly coveted Gabriel Moscardo well aware of Chelsea’s interest as well

Gabriel Moscardo seems to be on everyone’s shortlist right now, with the Brazil youth international seemingly popping up every brand new day linked with a brand new team, be that in England, Italy, or Spain ... or wherever else.

Of course Chelsea are one of those teams, which isn’t too surprising at all given the fact that we’re running a daycare center. Moscardo would fit right in, at his ripe old age of 18.

To be fair, Chelsea were linked with the midfielder back in the summer already, reportedly lobbing a €21m (£18m) bid in the general direction of Corinthians to try to get ahead of the current mad rush for his favor. Subsequent reports seemed to indicate that we might get a deal done around €25-30m, but then Barcelona popped in, then so did Real Madrid, then Arsenal, then Liverpool, then AC Milan ... and so on, and so forth. You get the picture.

And of course Moscardo himself isn’t in any hurry to make a decision, at least not publicly.

“To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things, he prefers not to tell me so as not to influence my head too much, to end up taking a little bit of my focus here, he says: ‘Here your focus is on Corinthians’. Let’s wait for the season to end, there are still a few games to go, and we’ll see what we can do. “Of course there’s interest from various clubs, I’ve also heard about it, there was strong interest from Chelsea a few months ago, but if you stop to think about where I’m going now, at this moment, it’s not good. I want to help Corinthians now to get them out of this situation.” -Gabriel Moscardo; source: Globo Esporte via Sport Witness

The Brazilian Série A season’s ending in a couple weeks, and Corinthians have four games left to both stave off relegation (though their situation has improved markedly in recent weeks) and perhaps even qualify for some continental competitions (just ten points separate 8th from 17th in the league, which is amazing).

So Moscardo may be making a decision sooner than his words might imply.