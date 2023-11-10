Romelu Lukaku recently went two entire games, 90 minutes back-to-back, without scoring: an unremarkable statistic for most; a veritable drought for the Chelsea loanee this season.

Lukaku put an end to that streak of endless futility by scoring a 94th-minute winner against Lecce last weekend. It was his sixth league goal (9 appearances) and ninth in all competitions (13 appearances).

Safe to say, things are going pretty well for the big man in the Italian capital, so much so that Roma have apparently already made up their minds now, and they want to sign Lukaku permanently at the end of the season.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who add that Roma are “believed to have negotiated an option worth about £30m” for that purpose, which wasn’t confirmed officially at the time of the loan deal in the summer, but does sort of match a recent claim from Fabrizio Romano as well (of Chelsea having already a £37m “exit agreement” with Lukaku).

So, where do we sign?